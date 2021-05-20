Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,873 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,196,000 after acquiring an additional 126,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,834,000 after acquiring an additional 326,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,888 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock traded up $4.20 on Thursday, hitting $416.66. The stock had a trading volume of 224,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,542,849. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $414.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.26. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $294.21 and a one year high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.