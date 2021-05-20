Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,568 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group accounts for 1.9% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $18,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 70,175 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $6,145,224.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 269,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,613,338.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,941,402 shares of company stock valued at $138,150,607 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.09.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.58. The stock had a trading volume of 87,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,650. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.70. The stock has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a PE ratio of 81.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $91.41.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.99%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.