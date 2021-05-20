Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,962 shares during the period. Global X FinTech ETF accounts for 1.4% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 1.15% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $13,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 159.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 29,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 90,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 14,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 14,262 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FINX traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,955. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.34. Global X FinTech ETF has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $52.87.

