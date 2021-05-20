Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $10.71 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 8.4% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 19.7% in the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $886.08.

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock stock traded up $9.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $847.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,206. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $816.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $736.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.00 and a 52-week high of $880.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.