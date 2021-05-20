Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $8.08 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $8,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,640,000 after buying an additional 41,059,393 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $749,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,434,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 805.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.76.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 266,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $16,654,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $560,978.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,603,133 shares of company stock valued at $109,826,015 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,148,825. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $73.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.78.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

