Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 343 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of VBR traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $171.25. 1,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,322. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $99.28 and a 52 week high of $178.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.69.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

