Bank of America Downgrades New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) to Underperform

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

Bank of America cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $4.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NYMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.08.

Shares of NASDAQ NYMT opened at $4.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.00. New York Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 45.25, a current ratio of 45.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. On average, research analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NYMT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,349,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,462,000 after buying an additional 3,076,992 shares in the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $7,867,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 484.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,515,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,243,000 after buying an additional 2,084,701 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $5,245,000. Finally, Gratia Capital LLC bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $5,180,000. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit