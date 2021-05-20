Bank of America Downgrades New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $4.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NYMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.08.

Shares of NASDAQ NYMT opened at $4.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.00. New York Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 45.25, a current ratio of 45.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. On average, research analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NYMT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,349,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,462,000 after buying an additional 3,076,992 shares in the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $7,867,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 484.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,515,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,243,000 after buying an additional 2,084,701 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $5,245,000. Finally, Gratia Capital LLC bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $5,180,000. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

