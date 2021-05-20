Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$126.00 to C$137.00. The stock traded as high as C$122.91 and last traded at C$122.82, with a volume of 1049703 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$122.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$122.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$108.66 to C$125.99 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price target (up from C$110.00) on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$123.15.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$115.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$103.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$79.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.12 by C$0.94. The firm had revenue of C$6.98 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 11.0237288 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 51.59%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

