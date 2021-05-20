Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Increased to C$125.00 by Analysts at CSFB

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at CSFB from C$113.00 to C$125.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BMO. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$111.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bankshares increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$121.00 to C$128.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$104.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$123.15.

BMO stock traded up C$0.60 on Thursday, hitting C$122.60. 933,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,793,640. The stock has a market capitalization of C$79.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$63.62 and a twelve month high of C$122.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$115.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$103.06.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.12 by C$0.94. The firm had revenue of C$6.98 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 11.0237288 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

