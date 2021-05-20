Bank of Nova Scotia Has $125.07 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 32.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 515,053 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 251,144 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in PayPal were worth $125,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after buying an additional 2,132,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,064,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,686,969,000 after purchasing an additional 384,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,502,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,225,552,000 after acquiring an additional 113,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $248.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $257.63 and a 200-day moving average of $241.61. The stock has a market cap of $291.79 billion, a PE ratio of 92.31, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.02 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total value of $2,455,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,961 shares of company stock valued at $62,434,315. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

