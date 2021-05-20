Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,139,273 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 958,130 shares during the period. The Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for 3.5% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 1.49% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $1,803,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $72.26 on Thursday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $73.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.6314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TD shares. Desjardins lifted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial cut The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.95.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

