Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 1,228,478 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 615.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228,478 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.21% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $568,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,013 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,395 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,421 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,888 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $413.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $414.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.26. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

