Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 86,702 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,206,574 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,702 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Walmart were worth $163,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $141.65 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.01 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $398.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.32.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

