Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 319.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,676,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,276,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.29% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $220,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $137.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.83 and its 200 day moving average is $124.76. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $96.43 and a 1 year high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.