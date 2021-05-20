Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 37,887 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,379,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,887 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $195,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 136,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,197,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,992,000 after buying an additional 8,688 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.4% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $145.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.17 and its 200-day moving average is $141.06. The stock has a market cap of $201.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

