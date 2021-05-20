Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $41.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baozun from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. CICC Research cut shares of Baozun from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baozun from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.29.

Shares of NASDAQ BZUN opened at $35.38 on Wednesday. Baozun has a one year low of $25.69 and a one year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.79, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Baozun had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baozun will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BZUN. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Baozun by 33.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,305,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Baozun by 396.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,478,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,560 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Baozun by 146.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 941,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,920,000 after acquiring an additional 559,657 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Baozun in the fourth quarter worth $18,409,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Baozun by 14.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,038,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,039,000 after acquiring an additional 510,414 shares during the period. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

