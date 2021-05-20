Barclays Boosts Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $260.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $225.00 to $260.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TGT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.33.

Shares of Target stock opened at $219.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.85. Target has a 12-month low of $114.23 and a 12-month high of $219.82. The firm has a market cap of $108.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $479,094.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,525.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,007,373,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 1,562.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,555,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,178 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Target by 619.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,658,670 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $328,533,000 after buying an additional 1,428,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Target by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,710,000 after buying an additional 1,288,000 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

