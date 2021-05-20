Barclays Boosts Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $260.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $225.00 to $260.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.72% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also commented on TGT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.33.
Shares of Target stock opened at $219.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.85. Target has a 12-month low of $114.23 and a 12-month high of $219.82. The firm has a market cap of $108.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $479,094.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,525.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,007,373,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 1,562.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,555,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,178 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Target by 619.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,658,670 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $328,533,000 after buying an additional 1,428,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Target by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,710,000 after buying an additional 1,288,000 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
