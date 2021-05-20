Barclays Upgrades Aviva (LON:AV) to “Overweight”

Aviva (LON:AV) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a GBX 466 ($6.09) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 387 ($5.06). Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.60% from the stock’s previous close.

AV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 478 ($6.25) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aviva to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 383 ($5.00) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Aviva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 418.25 ($5.46).

Shares of Aviva stock opened at GBX 403.10 ($5.27) on Tuesday. Aviva has a 52-week low of GBX 4.07 ($0.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 420.70 ($5.50). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 405.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 349.60. The firm has a market cap of £15.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78.

In other news, insider Jim McConville acquired 12,667 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 395 ($5.16) per share, with a total value of £50,034.65 ($65,370.59). Also, insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 1,651 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 410 ($5.36) per share, for a total transaction of £6,769.10 ($8,843.87). Insiders acquired 24,318 shares of company stock worth $9,560,375 in the last ninety days.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

