Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.57

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.57 and last traded at $10.57, with a volume of 194 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Barings BDC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average is $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $516.07 million, a PE ratio of -269.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is currently 124.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 330,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 68,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 979.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile (NYSE:BBDC)

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

