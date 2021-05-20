Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,557 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 241.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,414 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOLD shares. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.31.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $24.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $31.22. The company has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Barrick Gold’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.