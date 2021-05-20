Barrington Research Increases Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Price Target to $22.00

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) had its price target upped by analysts at Barrington Research from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.18% from the stock’s current price. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Points International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PCOM. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Points International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Points International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

NASDAQ PCOM opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. Points International has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $17.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.06 million, a P/E ratio of -105.62 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.34.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Points International had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Points International will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCOM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Points International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Points International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Points International by 838.1% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 379,794 shares during the period. Finally, QV Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Points International by 461.8% in the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 680,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,712,000 after purchasing an additional 559,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

