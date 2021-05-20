Barrington Research Weighs in on Points International Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCOM)

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Points International in a report released on Tuesday, May 18th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the information services provider will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.06). Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Points International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Points International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Points International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Points International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:PCOM opened at $16.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.34. Points International has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $17.46. The stock has a market cap of $252.06 million, a P/E ratio of -105.62 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Points International had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QV Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Points International by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 884,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,369,000 after buying an additional 203,400 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Points International during the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Points International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Points International by 838.1% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after buying an additional 379,794 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

