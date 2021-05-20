Base Protocol Trading 15.7% Lower This Week (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. In the last week, Base Protocol has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar. Base Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and $68,494.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Base Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.76 or 0.00004281 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Base Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00074655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00017994 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.74 or 0.01164491 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00060380 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,035.09 or 0.09814888 BTC.

About Base Protocol

Base Protocol (CRYPTO:BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 1,433,544 coins and its circulating supply is 1,004,061 coins. The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Base Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Base Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.