BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
LON:BVC opened at GBX 85.70 ($1.12) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08. The company has a market capitalization of £377.45 million and a P/E ratio of 53.56. BATM Advanced Communications has a 12 month low of GBX 78.40 ($1.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 150.50 ($1.97). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 93.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 96.15.
BATM Advanced Communications Company Profile
