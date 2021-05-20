BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

LON:BVC opened at GBX 85.70 ($1.12) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08. The company has a market capitalization of £377.45 million and a P/E ratio of 53.56. BATM Advanced Communications has a 12 month low of GBX 78.40 ($1.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 150.50 ($1.97). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 93.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 96.15.

Get BATM Advanced Communications alerts:

BATM Advanced Communications Company Profile

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for BATM Advanced Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BATM Advanced Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.