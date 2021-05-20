Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.60 billion-$8.80 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bausch Health Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of BHC stock traded up $1.30 on Thursday, reaching $31.55. 4,119,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,410,781. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.20. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $14.86 and a 1 year high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

