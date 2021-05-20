Bean Cash Trading 6.1% Lower This Week (BITB)

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded 29.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Bean Cash has a total market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $652.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bean Cash has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One Bean Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000064 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bean Cash

Bean Cash (CRYPTO:BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,173,920,000 coins. The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum . Bean Cash’s official website is www.beancash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Bean Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bean Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bean Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

