Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock Position Trimmed by Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 86.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,178 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and comprises 0.2% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $438,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 45,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock opened at $242.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $248.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $219.50 and a 12 month high of $284.97. The company has a market capitalization of $70.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BDX. TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.80.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

