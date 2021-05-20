Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 12.750-12.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.17 billion-$19.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.57 billion.

NYSE BDX traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $244.78. 30,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,204. The business’s 50-day moving average is $248.60 and its 200-day moving average is $246.95. Becton, Dickinson and has a twelve month low of $219.50 and a twelve month high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Becton, Dickinson and from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $279.80.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

