Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Billion

Equities analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to post sales of $1.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.84 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.90 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond reported sales of $1.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full year sales of $8.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.05 billion to $8.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.89 billion to $8.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bed Bath & Beyond.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.09. 37,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,783,658. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.48 and its 200 day moving average is $24.93. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.46.

In other news, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 23,500 shares of company stock worth $596,835. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $411,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,565 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,072,104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,326,000 after buying an additional 153,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at $53,087,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,114.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,501,433 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth $42,493,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.