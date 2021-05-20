Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BEG. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective for the company.

LON:BEG traded up GBX 9.20 ($0.12) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 130 ($1.70). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of £196.18 million and a P/E ratio of -260.00. Begbies Traynor Group has a twelve month low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 131 ($1.71). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 121.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 105.43.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

