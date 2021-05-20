BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) PT Lowered to $357.00 at Morgan Stanley

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $375.00 to $357.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CLSA downgraded BeiGene from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $330.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on BeiGene in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. HSBC boosted their price objective on BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeiGene from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $316.56.

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $334.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $320.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.19. BeiGene has a fifty-two week low of $155.16 and a fifty-two week high of $388.97.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BeiGene will post -17.91 EPS for the current year.

In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total value of $486,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 285,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,528,892. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.46, for a total value of $1,019,761.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,747,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,825,044.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,109 shares of company stock valued at $4,341,386 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

