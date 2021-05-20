Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) a €20.90 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €20.90 ($24.59) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €16.86 ($19.84).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 1 year low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 1 year high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

