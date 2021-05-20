Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF)

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded M&G from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get M&G alerts:

OTCMKTS:MGPUF opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.71. M&G has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $3.37.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.