Berenberg Bank Upgrades C&C Group (LON:CCR) to Buy

C&C Group (LON:CCR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 345 ($4.51) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 181 ($2.36). Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.29% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of CCR traded up GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 318.60 ($4.16). The company had a trading volume of 736,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,448. C&C Group has a twelve month low of GBX 139.60 ($1.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 325.60 ($4.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 288.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 247.30. The company has a market capitalization of £992.76 million and a P/E ratio of -16.09.

About C&C Group

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, soft drinks, and bottled water in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Bulmers, Outcider, Tennent's, Magners, Clonmel 1650, Five Lamps, Heverlee, Roundstone Irish Ale, Dowd's Lane, Linden Village, Finches, Tipperary Water, Caledonia Best, Blackthorn, Olde English, Chaplin & Cork's, Orchard Pig, K Cider, Gaymers, Woodchuck, Wyders, Hornsby's brands.

