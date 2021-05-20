Berenberg Bank Upgrades C&C Group (LON:CCR) to Buy

C&C Group (LON:CCR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 345 ($4.51) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 181 ($2.36). Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.29% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of CCR traded up GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 318.60 ($4.16). The company had a trading volume of 736,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,448. C&C Group has a twelve month low of GBX 139.60 ($1.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 325.60 ($4.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 288.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 247.30. The company has a market capitalization of £992.76 million and a P/E ratio of -16.09.
About C&C Group
