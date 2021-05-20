Berry Data (BRY) Price Tops $2.78

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for $2.78 or 0.00007066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Berry Data has traded 43.4% lower against the dollar. Berry Data has a market cap of $5.57 million and $188,848.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00071724 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $164.08 or 0.00416505 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.20 or 0.00223898 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004135 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00034410 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.76 or 0.00971609 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

