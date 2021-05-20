BetterBetting Reaches Market Cap of $232.69 Million (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded 11,349% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 20th. One BetterBetting coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BetterBetting has traded 43,024.5% higher against the dollar. BetterBetting has a total market capitalization of $232.69 million and $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00075349 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00018026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.42 or 0.01164526 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00060167 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,063.19 or 0.09828625 BTC.

BetterBetting Profile

BetterBetting (CRYPTO:BETR) is a coin. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official website is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

