Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) PT Lowered to $165.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $184.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BYND. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $124.05.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $103.80 on Monday. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $99.86 and a one year high of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.67 and a beta of 1.96.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $643,547.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,881.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $690,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,563,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,290,022 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,678,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,322,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,296,000 after buying an additional 2,276,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

