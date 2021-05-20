Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $135 million-$150 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $142.84 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BYND. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $124.05.

BYND traded up $3.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.70. 99,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,827,117. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.02 and a beta of 1.96. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $99.86 and a twelve month high of $221.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 8.56.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $690,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,563,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $643,547.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,070 shares of company stock worth $2,290,022. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

