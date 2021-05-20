Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Has $323,000 Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of VPU traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $143.56. 6,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,148. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.91 and a 200-day moving average of $138.69. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $119.99 and a one year high of $148.49.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.