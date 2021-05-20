Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Has $732,000 Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth $32,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total value of $277,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 653,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,666,397.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $1,563,846.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,108,920.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX traded up $7.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $535.94. 1,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,341. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $525.15 and its 200 day moving average is $496.84. The stock has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $288.50 and a 1-year high of $573.99.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The business had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.00.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

