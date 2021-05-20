Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 262 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.7% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.0% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 11,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 2,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total transaction of $10,033,416.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $4.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $461.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,137. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $324.35 and a 1 year high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $181.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $471.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $475.07.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

