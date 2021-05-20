Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 120 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,441. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.53 and a 200 day moving average of $109.46. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $108.10 and a one year high of $111.25.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

