Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 291 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,646 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Comcast by 240.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $55.01. 130,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,427,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.41. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $37.77 and a 1-year high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Benchmark increased their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.