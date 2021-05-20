BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) CEO John R. Beaver Buys 40,000 Shares

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) CEO John R. Beaver bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 516,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,397.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BIOL stock opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.71. The company has a market cap of $107.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.98. BIOLASE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 541.14% and a negative net margin of 58.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that BIOLASE, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.15 target price on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIOL. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

