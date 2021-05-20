Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMEA opened at $17.44 on Monday. Biomea Fusion has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $22.22.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit