Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMEA opened at $17.44 on Monday. Biomea Fusion has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $22.22.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

