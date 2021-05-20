BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target Raised to $159.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its price target upped by SVB Leerink from $118.00 to $159.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for BioNTech’s Q3 2021 earnings at $7.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $30.38 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BNTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of BioNTech from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on shares of BioNTech and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price target on shares of BioNTech and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BioNTech currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.30.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $199.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.24 and a 200-day moving average of $118.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.54 and a beta of -1.74. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $213.15.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 250.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7294.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth $735,723,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,821,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,483,000 after buying an additional 193,521 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,559,000 after buying an additional 500,085 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,582,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,767,000 after buying an additional 155,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 742,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,112,000 after buying an additional 74,312 shares during the last quarter. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

