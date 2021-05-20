BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target Raised to $159.00

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its price target upped by SVB Leerink from $118.00 to $159.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for BioNTech’s Q3 2021 earnings at $7.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $30.38 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BNTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of BioNTech from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on shares of BioNTech and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price target on shares of BioNTech and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BioNTech currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.30.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $199.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.24 and a 200-day moving average of $118.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.54 and a beta of -1.74. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $213.15.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 250.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7294.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth $735,723,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,821,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,483,000 after buying an additional 193,521 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,559,000 after buying an additional 500,085 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,582,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,767,000 after buying an additional 155,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 742,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,112,000 after buying an additional 74,312 shares during the last quarter. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Analyst Recommendations for BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit