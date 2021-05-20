Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) Shares Down 0.1%

Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.68 and last traded at $9.70. Approximately 9,527 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 39,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIOT. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $477,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $584,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $747,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $875,000.

About Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT)

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

