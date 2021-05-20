BlackCoin (BLK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.05 Million

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. During the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0997 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $6.05 million and $230,764.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00030967 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001379 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,670,251 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

