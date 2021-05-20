BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.070-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.50 million-$101.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.42 million.BlackLine also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.430-0.460 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL traded up $2.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.59. 2,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,557. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.60. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $66.35 and a 52-week high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.07 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BlackLine from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet cut BlackLine from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.82.

In other news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 22,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $2,496,146.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,132 shares in the company, valued at $17,035,741.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.46, for a total value of $5,623,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,854,931.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,133 shares of company stock worth $15,531,097 in the last 90 days. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

