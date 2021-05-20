BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.09

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.09 and traded as high as $12.00. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 174,084 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 19,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BOE)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

